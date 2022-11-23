Craig Cleland Acquires 2,000 Shares of BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LON:BRLA) Stock

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LON:BRLA – Get Rating) insider Craig Cleland bought 2,000 shares of BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 370 ($4.38) per share, for a total transaction of £7,400 ($8,750.15).

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Price Performance

BRLA stock opened at GBX 372 ($4.40) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc has a 52 week low of GBX 315 ($3.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 457 ($5.40). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 389.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 382.84. The firm has a market cap of £109.55 million and a P/E ratio of -6.39.

Get BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust alerts:

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06. BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.49%.

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Latin America. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

