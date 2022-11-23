Richard Harpin Acquires 13 Shares of HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Stock

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV – Get Rating) insider Richard Harpin purchased 13 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,192 ($14.09) per share, for a total transaction of £154.96 ($183.23).

HomeServe Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LON:HSV opened at GBX 1,194 ($14.12) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.02 billion and a PE ratio of 3,061.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,186.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,170.94. HomeServe plc has a 1 year low of GBX 578.33 ($6.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,194 ($14.12).

About HomeServe

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. It offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; and electrical, glazing, pest control, and locksmith service.

