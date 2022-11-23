Patrick Alexander Deller Acquires 209 Shares of ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM) Stock

ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM – Get Rating) insider Patrick Alexander Deller bought 209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 72 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of £150.48 ($177.94).

Patrick Alexander Deller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 17th, Patrick Alexander Deller purchased 198 shares of ActiveOps stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £150.48 ($177.94).

ActiveOps Price Performance

Shares of LON:AOM opened at GBX 71 ($0.84) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 74.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 77.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.27. ActiveOps Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 60 ($0.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 190 ($2.25). The firm has a market capitalization of £50.67 million and a PE ratio of 7.91.

About ActiveOps

ActiveOps Plc provides management process automation software solutions in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North America, and Australia. The company provides ControliQ, a workforce management solution that enables organizations drive optimal productivity and operational performance by providing single view of real-time operations data, actionable insights, and intelligent management automation tools; CaseworkiQ, a workforce management solution to support back-office operations processing case-based work; and WorkiQ, a desktop analytics software that captures workforce intelligence from desktop activity for employee engagement.

