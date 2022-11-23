J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Insider Buys £149.26 in Stock

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Rating) insider Ben Whitley acquired 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 439 ($5.19) per share, for a total transaction of £149.26 ($176.49).
Ben Whitley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 3rd, Ben Whitley sold 763 shares of J D Wetherspoon stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 405 ($4.79), for a total transaction of £3,090.15 ($3,653.96).
J D Wetherspoon Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of JDW stock opened at GBX 446.60 ($5.28) on Wednesday. J D Wetherspoon plc has a 12-month low of GBX 388.40 ($4.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 989.68 ($11.70). The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 462.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 565.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £575.00 million and a P/E ratio of 2,977.33.
About J D Wetherspoon
J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 852 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.
