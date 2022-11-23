Natuzzi (NTZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Friday, November 25th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $124.55 million for the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%.
Natuzzi Trading Up 6.4 %
NYSE:NTZ opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.05 million, a PE ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average of $7.62. Natuzzi has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $17.00.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Natuzzi in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.
