TOP Financial Group Limited’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on November 28th (NASDAQ:TOP)

TOP Financial Group’s (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, November 28th. TOP Financial Group had issued 5,000,000 shares in its IPO on June 1st. The total size of the offering was $25,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

TOP Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TOP opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.09. TOP Financial Group has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $50.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TOP Financial Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.05% of TOP Financial Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TOP Financial Group Company Profile

TOP Financial Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online brokerage company in Hong Kong. It is involved in the trading of local and overseas equities, futures, and options products; and the provision of brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, account management, and customer support services.

