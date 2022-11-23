Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Trading Down 5.4% on Insider Selling

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) dropped 5.4% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $50.51 and last traded at $50.57. Approximately 69,656 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 14,500,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.44.

Specifically, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,486,483 shares of company stock valued at $196,061,819 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLB. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger to $56.80 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Schlumberger to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.37.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.77 and a 200 day moving average of $41.12. The company has a market capitalization of $76.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schlumberger

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at $4,828,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth about $395,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth about $441,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 50.6% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 46,170 shares during the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Stories

