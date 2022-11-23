Burlington Stores Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 7,172 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 111% compared to the average volume of 3,402 call options.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of BURL opened at $189.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.63 and a 200-day moving average of $147.56. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $106.47 and a one year high of $304.17. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 78.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 506.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 311.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, LRT Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC now owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BURL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $177.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $152.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.68.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.