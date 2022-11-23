PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Stock Price Up 4.1% Following Insider Buying Activity

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $20.62 and last traded at $20.55. Approximately 997 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 374,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.

Specifically, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $43,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,364,638 shares in the company, valued at $29,489,827.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $43,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,364,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,489,827.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Feintuch acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.30 per share, with a total value of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 106,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,957.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $294,320 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PGTI shares. StockNews.com upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on PGT Innovations to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PGT Innovations from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

PGT Innovations Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PGT Innovations

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.16. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGTI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in PGT Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in PGT Innovations by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in PGT Innovations by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

