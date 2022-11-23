Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock Price Down 7.5% Following Insider Selling

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.5% on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $93.46 and last traded at $93.78. 27,943 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,792,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.42.

Specifically, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $587,503.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 168,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,556,315.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $1,005,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,057,161.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $587,503.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 168,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,556,315.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,423 shares of company stock worth $4,603,973. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CROX. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Crocs from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Crocs from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.57.

Crocs Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Crocs

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.87.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $404,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,666,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 447,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,717,000 after buying an additional 150,747 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.