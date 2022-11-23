ON (NYSE:ONON) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $32.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.93, but opened at $17.72. ON shares last traded at $17.58, with a volume of 16,821 shares changing hands.

ONON has been the subject of several other reports. OTR Global initiated coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Sunday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ON from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ON from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

Get ON alerts:

Institutional Trading of ON

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Titleist Asset Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of ON by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of ON by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of ON by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 107,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in ON by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Trading Up 6.8 %

ON Company Profile

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.68.

(Get Rating)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.