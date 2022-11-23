Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Down 5.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $104.00 to $96.00. The stock traded as low as $71.57 and last traded at $72.02. 2,476 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 659,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.35.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambarella has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.33.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $42,377.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ambarella news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 6,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $364,252.05. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 899,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,024,228.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $42,377.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,235.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,246 shares of company stock valued at $937,852. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 1st quarter worth about $3,403,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.43 and a beta of 1.48.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $80.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.21 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

