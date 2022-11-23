DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock Price Down 9.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) shares were down 9.8% during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $20.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. DraftKings traded as low as $13.53 and last traded at $13.57. Approximately 508,151 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 23,368,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.05.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on DraftKings from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on DraftKings from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on DraftKings from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Roth Capital raised DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on DraftKings from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.96.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,322,000 after buying an additional 2,121,342 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,326,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,220 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at $126,555,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter valued at $69,110,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in DraftKings by 115.1% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,184,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,000 shares in the last quarter. 29.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.77.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

