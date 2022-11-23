Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $16.47, but opened at $16.81. Apple Hospitality REIT shares last traded at $16.37, with a volume of 573 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is presently 139.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APLE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Apple Hospitality REIT

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.88. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.16.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.29 per share, for a total transaction of $81,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 498,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,113,934.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Featured Articles

