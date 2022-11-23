Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Up 3.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.5% on Monday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock to $125.00. The company traded as high as $111.50 and last traded at $111.39. 86,438 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,150,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.59.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ROST. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $95.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.30.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ross Stores

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROST. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 47,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 20.4% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,624 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 8.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 80.4% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Stock Up 2.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.76 and a 200 day moving average of $85.67. The firm has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.10%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

