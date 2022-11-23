Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Shares Up 2.9% on Insider Buying Activity

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.9% during trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $57.22 and last traded at $57.22. 34 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 33,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.62.

Specifically, SVP Nicholle Renee Taylor purchased 535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,750.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 281,674 shares in the company, valued at $14,083,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Artesian Resources news, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $395,212.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,148,979.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholle Renee Taylor purchased 535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 281,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,083,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,250 shares of company stock worth $1,039,647 in the last 90 days. 20.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Artesian Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $530.36 million, a P/E ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.2784 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.35%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARTNA. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Artesian Resources during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources during the first quarter valued at $49,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 5,178.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

