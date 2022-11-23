Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $9.82, but opened at $9.40. Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $9.38, with a volume of 3,011 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Blake Borgeson sold 17,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $197,602.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,654,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,122,788.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 17,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $197,602.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,654,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,122,788.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 36,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $366,930.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,016 shares in the company, valued at $5,760,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,516 shares of company stock worth $1,868,566. Corporate insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RXRX shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of -0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RXRX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 80,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 12,903 shares during the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $387,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 415,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 46,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $96,000. 54.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

