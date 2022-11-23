Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Insider Buying Activity

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday following insider buying activity. 25,843 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 598,851 shares.The stock last traded at $38.27 and had previously closed at $37.51.

Specifically, Director Michael D. Ohalleran bought 11,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.71 per share, for a total transaction of $396,092.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 564,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,020,125.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ryan Specialty news, Director Michael D. Ohalleran bought 11,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.71 per share, for a total transaction of $396,092.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 564,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,020,125.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Ohalleran acquired 7,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.62 per share, with a total value of $267,404.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 581,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,147,178.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 673,612 shares of company stock worth $24,781,711 over the last quarter. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RYAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 84.28 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYAN. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 33.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the first quarter worth $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 14.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the first quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 14.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,602,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,160,000 after buying an additional 200,536 shares during the period. 26.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

