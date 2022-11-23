Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Insider Buying Activity

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday following insider buying activity. 25,843 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 598,851 shares.The stock last traded at $38.27 and had previously closed at $37.51.
Specifically, Director Michael D. Ohalleran bought 11,750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.71 per share, for a total transaction of $396,092.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 564,228 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,020,125.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Ohalleran acquired 7,724 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.62 per share, with a total value of $267,404.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 581,952 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,147,178.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 673,612 shares of company stock worth $24,781,711 over the last quarter. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RYAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.
Ryan Specialty Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYAN. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 33.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the first quarter worth $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 14.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the first quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 14.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,602,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,160,000 after buying an additional 200,536 shares during the period. 26.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ryan Specialty Company Profile
Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.
