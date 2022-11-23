Weibo Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:WB)

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 8,180 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 275% compared to the average daily volume of 2,181 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on WB shares. OTR Global cut shares of Weibo from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Weibo in a research note on Monday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weibo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Weibo from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Weibo from $37.00 to $32.60 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.70.

Get Weibo alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weibo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WB. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Weibo by 149.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,059,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,114 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Weibo by 10,637.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,207,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,883 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Weibo by 85.2% in the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,581,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,276 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Weibo by 68.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,692,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,440 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Weibo by 26.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,944,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,451,000 after purchasing an additional 828,636 shares during the period. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weibo Stock Performance

Shares of WB opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.69, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.61. Weibo has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $44.04.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The information services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $450.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.41 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Weibo will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weibo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.