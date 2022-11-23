Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $25.79 and last traded at $25.79, with a volume of 37561 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.77.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on WNC. StockNews.com raised shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Wabash National from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Wabash National from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Wabash National from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Wabash National Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.81.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $72,573.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,596,008. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $72,573.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,596,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 8,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $192,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,059,096. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,261 shares of company stock valued at $976,895 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wabash National

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wabash National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Wabash National by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Wabash National by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Wabash National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. 99.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Further Reading

