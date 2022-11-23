National Bankshares Increases 5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Price Target to C$3.75

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at National Bankshares from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 24.17% from the stock’s previous close.

VNP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. National Bank Financial raised shares of 5N Plus from a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating to an “outperform spec market weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Desjardins raised 5N Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on 5N Plus from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.42.

Shares of VNP stock opened at C$3.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$266.76 million and a P/E ratio of -52.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.69. 5N Plus has a 1 year low of C$1.03 and a 1 year high of C$3.05.

In related news, Director Luc Bertrand acquired 60,700 shares of 5N Plus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.50 per share, with a total value of C$151,628.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,153,000 shares in the company, valued at C$5,378,194.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

