Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Lowered to C$60.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at CSFB from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.25% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$63.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$50.47.
Suncor Energy Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of TSE SU opened at C$48.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.26. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$28.77 and a 52-week high of C$53.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$44.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$44.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$65.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.67.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
