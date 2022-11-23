Stifel Nicolaus Raises Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target to C$41.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUSGet Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.70% from the stock’s previous close.

RUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Russel Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Russel Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.50 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$37.71.

Shares of RUS opened at C$29.14 on Monday. Russel Metals has a 12 month low of C$23.80 and a 12 month high of C$36.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$27.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$27.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 4.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.05.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

