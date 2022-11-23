Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Meta Materials Call Options (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 57,769 call options on the company. This is an increase of 380% compared to the average volume of 12,042 call options.

Separately, Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective on shares of Meta Materials in a research note on Monday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Materials by 11.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 105,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Materials by 23.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,387 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Materials by 43.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13,272 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Materials by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 730,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 13,688 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Materials by 81.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 15,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Materials stock opened at 2.03 on Wednesday. Meta Materials has a fifty-two week low of 0.63 and a fifty-two week high of 4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 1.14.

Meta Materials Inc invents, designs, develops, and manufactures various functional materials and nanocomposites. Its products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans.

