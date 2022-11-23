Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Gossamer Bio Call Options (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 2,856 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 157% compared to the average daily volume of 1,113 call options.

Insider Activity at Gossamer Bio

In related news, insider Laura Carter sold 4,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $58,853.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,292 shares of the company's stock, valued at $993,264.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 4,757 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $57,416.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,415 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $741,279.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOSS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $9.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $854.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.64. Gossamer Bio has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $15.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Gossamer Bio from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Gossamer Bio from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Gossamer Bio from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

Further Reading

