Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 10,531 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 359% compared to the average daily volume of 2,296 put options.

Insider Activity at Patterson-UTI Energy

In related news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 58,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $1,087,947.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 273,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,093,464.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 194.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 79.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 18.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,956,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Up 3.8 %

Patterson-UTI Energy Increases Dividend

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $18.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.55. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $20.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 2.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is presently -11.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PTEN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

