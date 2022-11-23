Hollysys Automation Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 15,678 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,140% compared to the typical volume of 700 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOLI. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 313.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hollysys Automation Technologies stock opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $20.43. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.13 and a 200-day moving average of $16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

