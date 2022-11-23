Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) PT Raised to C$22.00 at CSFB

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at CSFB from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.77% from the stock’s previous close.

INE has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innergex Renewable Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.95.

Shares of TSE:INE opened at C$15.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -165.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.86, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.80. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of C$14.23 and a 52-week high of C$20.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.68.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

