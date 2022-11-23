Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) PT Raised to C$22.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group to C$22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.77% from the stock’s current price.

INE has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares set a C$23.00 price target on Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. CSFB decreased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.50 to C$21.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innergex Renewable Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.95.

Innergex Renewable Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of INE stock opened at C$15.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.68. Innergex Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of C$14.23 and a twelve month high of C$20.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -165.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.86.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

