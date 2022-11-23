Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Raised to C$77.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from C$72.00 to C$77.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. ATB Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Imperial Oil to a “buy” rating and set a C$85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank downgraded Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. CIBC increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. CSFB increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$73.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$74.44.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

IMO stock opened at C$76.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.95 billion and a PE ratio of 7.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.60. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of C$41.04 and a 12-month high of C$79.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$67.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$64.30.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

