Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Stock Rating Upgraded by CSFB

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) was upgraded by stock analysts at CSFB from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$35.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$37.00. CSFB’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CVE. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$37.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.87.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$27.45 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$25.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$13.86 and a 52 week high of C$31.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Insider Activity at Cenovus Energy

About Cenovus Energy

In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Alex Pourbaix sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.79, for a total value of C$4,957,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,129,894 shares in the company, valued at C$28,009,620.30. In other news, Director Alex Pourbaix sold 200,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.79, for a total transaction of C$4,957,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,129,894 shares in the company, valued at C$28,009,620.30. Also, Senior Officer Keith Chiasson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$20.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$200,692.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 93,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,872,054.98.

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.