Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Stock Rating Upgraded by CSFB

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) was upgraded by stock analysts at CSFB from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$35.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$37.00. CSFB’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.50% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CVE. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$37.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.87.
Cenovus Energy Stock Performance
Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$27.45 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$25.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$13.86 and a 52 week high of C$31.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.55.
Insider Activity at Cenovus Energy
About Cenovus Energy
Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.
See Also
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.