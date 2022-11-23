Credit Suisse Group Trims Boralex (TSE:BLX) Target Price to C$36.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$36.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC cut their price target on Boralex from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. CSFB cut their price target on Boralex from C$43.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Boralex from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Boralex from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.58.

Shares of TSE BLX opened at C$36.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$42.78. Boralex has a 52-week low of C$30.04 and a 52-week high of C$51.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.35.

In other news, Director Dany St-Pierre bought 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$46.21 per share, with a total value of C$70,695.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at C$70,695.96.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

