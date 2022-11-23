Hydro One (TSE:H) PT Raised to C$36.00 at CSFB

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at CSFB from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on H. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Hydro One to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Hydro One from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$34.11.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Hydro One Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Hydro One stock opened at C$36.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.25. Hydro One has a twelve month low of C$30.52 and a twelve month high of C$36.73. The company has a market cap of C$21.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$33.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$34.57.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.