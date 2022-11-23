ATB Capital Increases Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$92.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at ATB Capital from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. ATB Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CNQ. Raymond James upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. TD Securities downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$89.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$93.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$84.37.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of CNQ opened at C$81.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$75.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$73.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$89.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of C$48.42 and a one year high of C$88.18.

Insider Activity

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Kyle Grayson Pisio sold 2,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.47, for a total value of C$148,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,063,580.54. In related news, Senior Officer Kyle Grayson Pisio sold 2,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.47, for a total value of C$148,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,282 shares in the company, valued at C$1,063,580.54. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$81.17, for a total value of C$4,058,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,188,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$96,482,822.10. Insiders sold a total of 241,230 shares of company stock valued at $19,055,813 over the last quarter.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Stories

