Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Raised to C$37.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price raised by stock analysts at ATB Capital from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. ATB Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$35.00 target price on Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$30.87.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

TSE:CVE opened at C$27.45 on Monday. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of C$13.86 and a 12-month high of C$31.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.92. The firm has a market cap of C$52.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52.

Insider Activity

About Cenovus Energy

In related news, Director Alex Pourbaix sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.79, for a total transaction of C$4,957,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,129,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$28,009,620.30. In other news, Director Alex Pourbaix sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.79, for a total value of C$4,957,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,129,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$28,009,620.30. Also, Senior Officer Keith Chiasson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$20.07 per share, with a total value of C$200,692.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 93,280 shares in the company, valued at C$1,872,054.98.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

