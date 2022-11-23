Boralex (TSE:BLX) PT Lowered to C$47.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Boralex to C$43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$43.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$44.58.

Get Boralex alerts:

Boralex Price Performance

Shares of Boralex stock opened at C$36.68 on Monday. Boralex has a twelve month low of C$30.04 and a twelve month high of C$51.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$42.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Boralex

In other Boralex news, Director Dany St-Pierre bought 1,530 shares of Boralex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$46.21 per share, with a total value of C$70,695.96. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$70,695.96.

(Get Rating)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.