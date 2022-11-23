Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) PT Raised to C$69.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.27% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$79.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$69.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$66.00 to C$68.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$67.54.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance
Shares of TSE ATD opened at C$61.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$58.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of C$45.23 and a 1-year high of C$63.48. The company has a market cap of C$62.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41.
About Alimentation Couche-Tard
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.
