Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target Raised to C$5.50

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.75 to C$5.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CS. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Capstone Copper in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$5.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.15.

Capstone Copper Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of TSE CS opened at C$4.54 on Monday. Capstone Copper has a 52-week low of C$2.25 and a 52-week high of C$7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.57. The stock has a market cap of C$3.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.56.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

