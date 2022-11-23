National Bankshares Increases Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$5.50

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.15% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$4.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Capstone Copper in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$5.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capstone Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$6.15.

Capstone Copper Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:CS opened at C$4.54 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.57. Capstone Copper has a 12-month low of C$2.25 and a 12-month high of C$7.79. The firm has a market cap of C$3.13 billion and a PE ratio of 10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.09.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

