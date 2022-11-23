Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) to Hold

Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Vantage Towers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Vantage Towers from €27.00 ($27.55) to €26.50 ($27.04) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

Get Vantage Towers alerts:

Vantage Towers Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VTWRF opened at $33.92 on Monday. Vantage Towers has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $37.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.00.

About Vantage Towers

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in the acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems, and small cells.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vantage Towers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vantage Towers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.