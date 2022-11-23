Credit Suisse Group Increases Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target to C$36.00

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.28% from the company’s current price.

H has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hydro One presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$34.11.

Shares of TSE:H opened at C$36.10 on Monday. Hydro One has a 12 month low of C$30.52 and a 12 month high of C$36.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$33.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.57. The firm has a market cap of C$21.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

