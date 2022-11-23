Boralex (TSE:BLX) PT Lowered to C$50.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BLX. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Boralex to C$43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Boralex from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Boralex from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boralex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$44.58.

BLX stock opened at C$36.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$40.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.03. Boralex has a 12 month low of C$30.04 and a 12 month high of C$51.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.35.

In related news, Director Dany St-Pierre acquired 1,530 shares of Boralex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$46.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,695.96. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$70,695.96.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

