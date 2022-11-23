Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) PT Raised to C$10.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.25 to C$10.75 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ASTL. Eight Capital dropped their price target on Algoma Steel Group from C$15.75 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on Algoma Steel Group from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance

Shares of ASTL stock opened at C$8.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.03. Algoma Steel Group has a 52-week low of C$8.49 and a 52-week high of C$15.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$929.50 million and a PE ratio of 1.35.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.