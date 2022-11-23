National Bankshares Reiterates C$175.00 Price Target for goeasy (TSE:GSY)

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) received a C$175.00 target price from stock analysts at National Bankshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 46.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cormark increased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities set a C$200.00 price target on shares of goeasy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$225.00 to C$234.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on goeasy from C$160.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$162.00 to C$164.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$191.29.

GSY opened at C$119.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 28.46, a current ratio of 28.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$112.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$112.96. goeasy has a twelve month low of C$95.00 and a twelve month high of C$192.51.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

