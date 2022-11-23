Scotiabank Lowers Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target to C$90.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$92.50 to C$90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.12% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins upgraded shares of Cogeco Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$100.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$100.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$96.00.
Cogeco Communications Trading Down 0.1 %
Cogeco Communications stock opened at C$73.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$70.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$82.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.81. Cogeco Communications has a 12 month low of C$62.35 and a 12 month high of C$114.66. The stock has a market cap of C$3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.04.
Cogeco Communications Company Profile
Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.
