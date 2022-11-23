Scotiabank Lowers Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target to C$90.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$92.50 to C$90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins upgraded shares of Cogeco Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$100.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$100.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$96.00.

Cogeco Communications stock opened at C$73.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$70.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$82.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.81. Cogeco Communications has a 12 month low of C$62.35 and a 12 month high of C$114.66. The stock has a market cap of C$3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.04.

In other news, Director Robin Anne Bienenstock bought 1,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$73.30 per share, with a total value of C$115,887.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,471 shares in the company, valued at C$181,124.30. In other news, Director Jacques Royer sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.76, for a total transaction of C$30,206.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$36,554.24. Also, Director Robin Anne Bienenstock acquired 1,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$73.30 per share, with a total value of C$115,887.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$181,124.30.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

