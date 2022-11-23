Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TYCMY) Upgraded to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TYCMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.60 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $15.70.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of TYCMY opened at 30.82 on Monday. Tingyi has a 52 week low of 27.19 and a 52 week high of 47.58.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (TYCMY)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
Receive News & Ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.