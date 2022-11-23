Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TYCMY) Upgraded to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TYCMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.60 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $15.70.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TYCMY opened at 30.82 on Monday. Tingyi has a 52 week low of 27.19 and a 52 week high of 47.58.

Get Tingyi (Cayman Islands) alerts:

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, milk tea, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

Receive News & Ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.