Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $10.67 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,921 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,161 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 167.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $261,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 5.3% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 49.1% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 6.4% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock opened at $82.29 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $79.19 and a 52 week high of $118.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $109.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.75.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

