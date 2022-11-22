Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 2,851 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of ONEOK worth $13,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OKE. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,510 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,825,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,318,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,647 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,656,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,147 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,113,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 802,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,659,000 after acquiring an additional 583,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OKE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.09.

ONEOK Stock Down 2.0 %

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK stock opened at $63.20 on Tuesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $75.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.89%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Stories

