Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 14,509.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,033,911 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 290.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Nucor to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.33.

Insider Activity

Nucor Price Performance

In other news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at $6,802,582.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $149.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.48. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $88.50 and a one year high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.29%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

