Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $467,000 Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,198 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 18.4% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,728 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 21.3% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 15.1% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the second quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 18,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 20.3% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 241,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $21,674,000 after buying an additional 40,690 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $82.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $109.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.04. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $79.19 and a fifty-two week high of $118.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.75.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

